Former real estate businessman’s wife wants to bury remains at residence

Donald Wright died in August at age 83. He was a co-founder of Roberds Furniture 1976 and started Don Wright Realty two years later, according to his obituary.

The family-owned real estate business has been involved in Dayton area property for decades, according to its website.

After Don Wright died in August, his wife asked Centerville’s permission to erect the mausoleum, city records show.

City staff “determined that city council has the statutory authority to regulate the burial of human remains on private property,” a memo from Centerville Community Development Director Michael Norton-Smith states.