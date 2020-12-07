Former real estate businessman’s wife wants to bury remains at residence

CENTERVILLE – The wife of a real estate broker who died in August wants the city’s permission to bury his remains on private property, records show.
Gayle C. Wright is asking the city to approve the building of a mausoleum on her 13.5-acre land on Centerville Station Road, Centerville records show.
The land is a single-family residence, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.
The 120 square foot structure could be removed if the property transfers from family ownership, according to city records.
Centerville City Council tonight is scheduled to consider a resolution on the issue.
Donald Wright died in August at age 83. He was a co-founder of Roberds Furniture 1976 and started Don Wright Realty two years later, according to his obituary.
The family-owned real estate business has been involved in Dayton area property for decades, according to its website.
After Don Wright died in August, his wife asked Centerville’s permission to erect the mausoleum, city records show.
City staff “determined that city council has the statutory authority to regulate the burial of human remains on private property,” a memo from Centerville Community Development Director Michael Norton-Smith states.