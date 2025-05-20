Flub’s ice cream truck now parked at BridgeWater Church in Fairfield Twp.

It’s there Thursdays-Saturdays.
Flub’s Ice Cream will have a mobile truck parked at BrideWater Chuch on Princeton Road Thursday through Saturdays evenings through mid-August. Ryker Plagge, 2 enjoyed his ice cream at the truck last Friday during its inaugural weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Flub’s Ice Cream will have a mobile truck parked at BrideWater Chuch on Princeton Road Thursday through Saturdays evenings through mid-August. Ryker Plagge, 2 enjoyed his ice cream at the truck last Friday during its inaugural weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

Fairfield Twp. residents will have a shorter drive to get their fix of Flub’s soft serve ice cream this summer.

The purchase of an additional ice cream vehicle will allow Flub’s to park its new truck 3-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until mid-August at BridgeWater Church.

Flub's Ice Cream will have a mobile truck parked at BridgeWater Church on Princeton Road most evenings during the summer. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

“We got a brand-new ice cream truck, completely custom built. We don’t need any hookups,” said Noah Connaughton, son of owners Brian and Jodie Connaughton.

The truck has its own generator and roof units for water.

“We can show up and be ready to go,” Connaughton said.

Flub’s approached church leaders about parking the truck in the parking lot, 3100 Princeton Road.

“We’re all excited. We think it’s going to be great. There’s no ice cream shop in the township,’’ said Tracy Spiess, office administrator.

“It’s a wonder opportunity to come together as a community. I’m looking forward to a fun summer.”

The truck made its debut last week.

Ice cream available includes vanilla, chocolate, orange, blue raspberry — which are really popular with kids, Connaughton said.

Other treats include orange, dairy free Italian ice; sundaes and a rotating menu of Cyclones including Buckeye parfait, fudge brownie Reece’s, cookie dough and strawberry cheesecake.

Other items may be added as the season progresses, Connaughton said.

“Flub’s is a well-known Butler County treasure that has delighted generations of residents,” said Fairfield Twp. trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer.

“We are thrilled to have them join our Fairfield Twp. community this summer. It’s ice cream and other cool treats – what’s not to love?”

Access to the parking lot is through Bridgewater Landing Drive, off Princeton Road at the Casey’s traffic light.

Flub’s also has locations in Hamilton, Fairfield and Ross Twp. The additional truck will allow Flub’s to schedule more private events, Connaughton said.

In Other News
1
A Badin grad bought his college after it became financially strapped
2
Coroner releases details in case of Ryan Hinton, the teen shot and...
3
Hamilton councilmember Ryan to run for Butler County Commission
4
4 new academic degrees at Miami University include one in artificial...
5
Coroner IDs teen killed in Liberty Twp. crash

About the Author