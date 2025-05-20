Flub’s ice cream truck now parked at BridgeWater Church in Fairfield Twp.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We got a brand-new ice cream truck, completely custom built. We don’t need any hookups,” said Noah Connaughton, son of owners Brian and Jodie Connaughton.

The truck has its own generator and roof units for water.

“We can show up and be ready to go,” Connaughton said.

Flub’s approached church leaders about parking the truck in the parking lot, 3100 Princeton Road.

“We’re all excited. We think it’s going to be great. There’s no ice cream shop in the township,’’ said Tracy Spiess, office administrator.

“It’s a wonder opportunity to come together as a community. I’m looking forward to a fun summer.”

The truck made its debut last week.

Ice cream available includes vanilla, chocolate, orange, blue raspberry — which are really popular with kids, Connaughton said.

Other treats include orange, dairy free Italian ice; sundaes and a rotating menu of Cyclones including Buckeye parfait, fudge brownie Reece’s, cookie dough and strawberry cheesecake.

Other items may be added as the season progresses, Connaughton said.

“Flub’s is a well-known Butler County treasure that has delighted generations of residents,” said Fairfield Twp. trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer.

“We are thrilled to have them join our Fairfield Twp. community this summer. It’s ice cream and other cool treats – what’s not to love?”

Access to the parking lot is through Bridgewater Landing Drive, off Princeton Road at the Casey’s traffic light.

Flub’s also has locations in Hamilton, Fairfield and Ross Twp. The additional truck will allow Flub’s to schedule more private events, Connaughton said.