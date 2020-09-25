Fitton Center to hold outdoor performance on back of truck tonight

Directed by Derek Snow, locally, the 40-minute show will star Elizabeth Leigh Taylor as Fannie and Nathan Singer as Music Man. Both Taylor and Singer will make their Know Theatre debuts.

In the spirit of Hamer’s activism, the Know Theatre is also partnering with The Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative to conduct voter registration drives at every performance.

This is a pay-what-you-can production. Advance tickets are available for various donation levels at knowtheatre.com. In-person donations for walk-up tickets will also be accepted. Pay-what-you-can tickets start at a suggested $5 and up (plus applicable ticketing fees.) For more information, or to purchase a ticket, go to www.knowtheatre.com/fannie/.

Patrons will be asked to wear masks and maintain a distance of at least six feet from those outside of their party.