Few in Butler Co. have pulled petitions for May 2022 primary

While traditionally potential candidates request petitions directly at the county board of elections, other potential candidates could circulate petitions after having downloaded forms from either the board of elections or secretary of state website.

Other positions county electors will consider for May’s partisan nomination primary include the six statewide executive, regional and statewide judicial, statehouse, and federal offices.

The two most prominent races in May will be the nomination primaries for governor and U.S. Senate.

Three Republicans and two Democrats have declared their candidacy for governor, including incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s faced criticism from his own party for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Republicans who’ve declared include former congressman Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone.

Lt Gov. Jon Husted will stay on the DeWine ticket for 2022.

Soon to be former mayors John Cranley, of Cincinnati, and Nan Whaley, of Dayton, will seek the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

As of now, there are 15 people seeking to be the next U.S. Senator from Ohio, succeeding Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who will not seek a third term.

In the GOP May primary, 11 candidates are vying for the nomination with polling showing former state treasurer Josh Mandel leading the field, though most potential voters are undecided, according to those polls. Middletown native and author J.D. Vance was running second in recent polls.

There are four declared Democrats, though frontrunners are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland, and former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau senior advisor Morgan Harper. Ryan is ahead of Harper in polling.

All Ohio House of Representatives members are up for election in 2022, and none of Butler County’s representatives have pulled petitions. There is an expected delay in pulling petitions because the Ohio Supreme Court is planning to hear the lawsuit against the approved redistricted Ohio House and Senate maps early next month.

The commission approved the state House and Senate maps along party lines 5-2 in September, giving Republicans significant advantages in both chambers. The House map narrows the potential Republican lead by a five-member swing, but there is no change in the GOP advantage in the Ohio Senate.

The new congressional map, which was approved and signed into law within five days, only received Republican support. No one as of Nov. 24 has filed for a seat for the 8th Congressional District seat, and incumbent officeholder Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, has debated on running for Ohio governor. The 8th Congressional District includes all of Butler, Clark, Darke, Miami, and Preble counties and the southernmost portion of Mercer County.

NOTABLE MAY PRIMARY DEADLINES

Jan. 1: Applications for absentee ballots for all 2022 elections may be accepted.

Feb. 2: Declarations of candidacy for partisan candidates must be filed by 4 p.m.

March 4: Ohio Secretary of State extends congressional filing deadline, and partisan candidates must be filed by 4 p.m.

April 4: Deadline for voter registration for May 3 primary election

April 5: Early voting begins

April 21: Pre-primary campaign finance reports must be filed by candidates, political action committees, caucus committees and political parties by 4 p.m.

May 2: Last day for early voting, and vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by this date.

May 2: Nominating petitions of independent candidates for offices for which a primary election may be held must be filed by 4 p.m. (Libertarian Party)

May 3: Primary Election Day. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SOURCE: Butler County Board of Elections/Ohio Secretary of State