False alarm: Liberty Twp. NextDoor alert for child finding loaded gun meant for Spokane, Wash.

People in Liberty Twp. may have received a NextDoor alert Wednesday night about a child finding a loaded gun at Liberty Park in Liberty Twp., but the alert was actually for Liberty Park in Spokane, Wash.
The original alert reported the incident on Yankee Road near Liberty Veterinary Hospital and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Liberty Twp. PIO Christy Gloyd confirmed the incident was not in Butler County’s Liberty Twp.
In Other News
