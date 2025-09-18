False alarm: Liberty Twp. NextDoor alert for child finding loaded gun meant for Spokane, Wash.

A NextDoor alert sent to some in Liberty Twp. was meant for Spokane, Wash. SUE KIESEWETTER/STAFF

People in Liberty Twp. may have received a NextDoor alert Wednesday night about a child finding a loaded gun at Liberty Park in Liberty Twp., but the alert was actually for Liberty Park in Spokane, Wash.

The original alert reported the incident on Yankee Road near Liberty Veterinary Hospital and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Liberty Twp. PIO Christy Gloyd confirmed the incident was not in Butler County’s Liberty Twp.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.