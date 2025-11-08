Fairfield Twp. Veteran’s Day observance set for Nov. 14

It includes township police, fire, and public works vehicles and others from Savannah Nite Limo Service, StoryPoint Senior Living, and – weather permitting – a number of custom and classic cars that veterans will be riding in.

Current service members and veterans from the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Army and Marine Corps will be recognized.

“This (event) sends a clear message to veterans that we care deeply about them and their service to the community,’’ said Kim Papensee, township administrator. “This is a small way to say show our appreciation and say thanks.”

Following the parade at 10:30 a.m., there will be a program at the Veterans Memorial at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, behind the township administration building. Speakers include trustees Michael Berding and Shannon Hartkemeyer. Trustee Joe McAbee will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Joe French, pastor of the Indian Springs Baptist Church, will give the invocation. A wreath laying will honor Fairfield Twp. veterans. Jay Heen will share a story of father’s heroics.

Forty-two students from North Elementary School will sing patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, You’re A Grand Old Flag and You’re Our Hero under the direction of Erika Pfeuffer, the school’s music teacher and choir director.

Students will also be presenting the Emblem Flags of the United States Military Service branches.

Bonnie Henn, of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be recognizing the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee under the leadership of Fred Valerius.