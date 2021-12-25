Hamburger icon
Fairfield Twp. police officers give Birchwood residents an early Christmas

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens, Sgt. John VandeRyt, Detective Nic Spalding, Walmart's Rachel Hucks, Chief Robert Chabali, Capt. Doug Lanier, and School Resource Officer Jeffrey McDaniel.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens, Sgt. John VandeRyt, Detective Nic Spalding, Walmart's Rachel Hucks, Chief Robert Chabali, Capt. Doug Lanier, and School Resource Officer Jeffrey McDaniel.

News
30 minutes ago

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department played the role of Santa to the 64 residents of Birchwood Care Center, a Hillendale Family of Communities nursing facility.

And Walmart in Fairfield Twp. played the role of Santa’s helpers through its community grant.

But it was more about the gifts the residents received, said Jane Genger, Hillindale’s director of community relations. It’s more about having a personal connection to the outside community, which “means so much.”

“I really think that’s important, and it helps with their lifestyle,” she said. “Yes, we care for them, and we have all these things we can do, but it goes back to ‘we need more than that.’ We can do the spiritual that we always do, and the wellness, and the social programs, but again having that connection to the outside world, that’s the important part.”

ExploreEarly indications say white Christmas unlikely this year, but rain a possibility
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.

Fairfield Twp. police Detective Emma Edens, who organized this week’s gift-giving event with Detective Nic Spalding, said the Walmart community grant is applied to a group of individuals the police department feels can benefit.

“Each year, we try to be very specific with the group that we choose,” she said. Over the past few years, the grant has been used for the shop with a cop program, donated items to children, or support an organization, like the department did last year with Transitional Living in Hamilton.

This year they focused on Birchwood Care Center.

“Especially with COVID going on this year, we felt they were one of those forgot about populations that people, unless they have a family member in a facility, they don’t really know what they go through,” Edens said.

ExploreThe 12 bottles of Christmas

Fairfield Twp. employees and residents also contributed to the holiday celebration for the Birchwood residents, who also received a catered lunch from Walmart’s deli.

“They were very appreciative of the common things we take for granted day-to-day,” Edens said of the Birchwood residents. “It’s so important for the residents to have that (community connection), and we felt, especially this year, it was important for them that we could give them a Christmas celebration that they probably had not had in years.”

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. Pictured Sgt. John VandeRyt (left) and Detective Nic Spalding among the gifts residents received.

Credit: Provided

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. Pictured Sgt. John VandeRyt (left) and Detective Nic Spalding among the gifts residents received.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. Pictured Sgt. John VandeRyt (left) and Detective Nic Spalding among the gifts residents received.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

