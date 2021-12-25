Fairfield Twp. police officers give Birchwood residents an early Christmas

Fairfield Twp. police Detective Emma Edens, who organized this week’s gift-giving event with Detective Nic Spalding, said the Walmart community grant is applied to a group of individuals the police department feels can benefit.

“Each year, we try to be very specific with the group that we choose,” she said. Over the past few years, the grant has been used for the shop with a cop program, donated items to children, or support an organization, like the department did last year with Transitional Living in Hamilton.

This year they focused on Birchwood Care Center.

“Especially with COVID going on this year, we felt they were one of those forgot about populations that people, unless they have a family member in a facility, they don’t really know what they go through,” Edens said.

Explore The 12 bottles of Christmas

Fairfield Twp. employees and residents also contributed to the holiday celebration for the Birchwood residents, who also received a catered lunch from Walmart’s deli.

“They were very appreciative of the common things we take for granted day-to-day,” Edens said of the Birchwood residents. “It’s so important for the residents to have that (community connection), and we felt, especially this year, it was important for them that we could give them a Christmas celebration that they probably had not had in years.”

Caption The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home. Caption The Fairfield Twp. Police Department purchased gifts for the 64 residents at Birchwood Care Center, a nursing facility in the township. From left are Detective Emma Edens and Detective Nic Spalding bring in gifts that will be given to residents at the nursing home.