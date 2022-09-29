Fairfield police officer working at Sacred Heart school for added security

Sacred Heart had requested the city assign an SRO at the school and reimburse the police department 50% of the officer’s yearly pay and benefits. When not at the school, the officer would be performing policing duties for the city. The SRO started at the beginning of the school year.

The Fairfield Police Department staffs an SRO at all of the Fairfield City Schools within the city limits (there are two district schools within Fairfield Twp.). The primary roles of an SRO inside a school building include law enforcement, fostering a positive climate within the school, and education.