Fairfield police chief wants to add four officers directed patrol unit

In the last 10 years calls for service have increased by more than 20 percent while staffing has remained flat, Maynard said. The increased workload has resulted in a reduction of specialized assignments to properly staff patrol units.

The specialized patrol, he said, would free up patrol officers. Tasks would include addressing specialized or time sensitive matters, business compliance checks related to alcohol and tobacco sales as well as providing support for specialize city-wide events such as Red, White and Kaboom.

Other assignments would include investigating problem locations such as nuisance bars, low-level drug activity, and investigate thefts and vandalisms, according to Maynard

“Currently those all fall on patrol officers,’’ Maynard said. That contributes to overtime, burnout of officers, puts a strain on resources and results in increased costs.

“A directed patrol unit would allow us to handle these functions more efficiently and effectively without compromising our daily patrol activities,” Maynard said.

At one point the city did have a similar unit – special investigation – but it was dismantled to fully staff patrol units, Maynard said.

“I want to bring that back. We’re going to expand responsibilities to address the issues we have in the city,” Maynard said.

For example, if there was an uptick in crime in a certain area of the city, the directed patrol could be sent in to investigate, Maynard said.

The hours the members of the directed patrol worked, could change, depending on the assignment.

The cost to the city is estimated at $665,000 annually. City manager Scott Timmer said that would increase the police department’s budget about 4.5 percent over this year.

If approved, the unit wouldn’t become operational until late 2026 or 2027 after officers were hired and trained. Members of the directed patrol would be selected from current patrol officers.

To help defray the cost, the city could apply for a COPS – Community Oriented Policing Services – grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. If awarded, Maynard said it would provide about $625,000 over a 3-year grant cycle, with the city absorbing the rest. After that period, the city would pay the entire cost.