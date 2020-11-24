Expiration date extended for IDs, driver and vehicle registrations

Previously, the deadline was Dec. 1. Now, IDs and registrations with an expiration date from March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021 will automatically be extended to July 1, 2021, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Ohioans can visit OPlates.com for many BMV services, including purchasing a temporary tag, renewing vehicle registration, ordering a new license plate and more..