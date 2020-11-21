Ex-Springboro basketball coach sues after losing bid to regain job

The lawsuit claims Wiedeman should have known from “multiple public records requests” that Holtrey had “no criminal history or involvement with impropriety regarding Springboro athletics or Springboro schools.”

The lawsuit claims defamation of character and malice.

Lawyers John Smith and Andrew Meier ask for an injunction restraining Wiedeman “from publishing such false defamatory statements” and seeks $25,000 or more in damages, as well as attorney fees and expenses and court costs.

In a response to the suit, lawyers for Wiedeman deny he made defamatory statements and claim Holtrey was recommended for the job but refused to take it.

Lawyers and Judge Donald Oda II met for the first time on Tuesday about the lawsuit, filed on Aug. 5 in Warren County Common Pleas Court, according to online records. The case has been set for trial in November, 2021.