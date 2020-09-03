Ex-Ohio House speaker pleads not guilty in bribery scandal

All five have pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors used pseudonyms for the companies allegedly involved in the scheme but descriptions used in the 81-page criminal complaint indicate Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. and its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions are Company A and Company A-1 in the document. FirstEnergy Solutions, which operates two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio, emerged from bankruptcy in February under a new name, Energy Harbor.

House Bill 6 provided a $1.3 billion bailout for FirstEnergy Solutions, ’decoupling’ language that benefited FirstEnergy and subsidies for coal-fired power plants operated by Ohio Valley Electric Corp., in which Dayton Power & Light holds an ownership interest. It also stripped away energy efficiency programs and renewable energy standards that had been in Ohio law for a decade.

The Ohio Manufacturers Association, which opposed HB6, said the decoupling language included in the new law “may allow FirstEnergy to collect $355 million through 2024 — and hundreds of millions more in later years — from Ohio’s electric ratepayers, including manufacturers.”

The Ohio Environmental Council estimates that OVEC owners would receive $70 million a year in subsidies through 2030, including $8.9 million a year for DP&L, under HB6.

Federal prosecutors allege that $60 million in bribe money was funneled through dark money groups to benefit Householder and his enterprise and in exchange, he pushed through HB6.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate are now debating plans to repeal and/or replace House Bill 6.

This week, Householder told reporters at the Ohio Statehouse that the bill is a good law that saves ratepayers money and preserves jobs.