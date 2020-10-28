X

Eric Trump to make campaign stop in Tipp City today

Credit: Evan Agostini

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News

Eric Trump will visit Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City today as part of his father President Trump’s campaign for re-election.

Eric Trump is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. before heading to Columbus for another event. Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are required to attend the event and are available here.

This is the Trump campaign’s third visit to the Tipp City pavilion. Donald Trump Jr. visited on Sept. 30 and second lady Karen Pence stopped by on Oct. 22.

We will update this story throughout Eric Trump’s visit.

