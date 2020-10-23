Election update: Nearly 1 in 5 Butler County voters have already cast a ballot

Explore West Chester residents vying for 52nd House seat

The high number of early voting is trending statewide, said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

With 14 days until Election Day, 1.1 million Ohioans had already cast 1.1 million votes in the 2020 general election, which is pacing ahead of the 2016 election.

“Inspiring. There’s no other word for it,” LaRose said on Tuesday. “With two weeks until election day, our record-breaking turnout is sending a message — it’s easy to vote in Ohio.”

The Butler County elections office was one of several Ohio counties that experienced a problem with a Cleveland vendor printing out absentee ballots, which delayed 50,000 ballots being delayed by two days.

LaRose said it’s “really unfortunate and truly unacceptable” the vendor “overpromised and underdelivered" on its ability to print ballots.

Butler County elections officials said they only planned to use the vendor for two printings to help take the anticipated load at the start of the early voting.

The elections office only used the vendor for the first printing, and discontinued the contract on Oct. 9, said elections Director Diane Noonan. The office is “doing the printing and mailings daily,” she said, adding this election “is extremely busy.”

Deputy Director Eric Cobrin said the issue with the vendor “was unfortunate it went the way it did," but said voters have received their ballots “because they’re coming back like crazy.”

HOW TO VOTE

Hours

Today, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday to Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov