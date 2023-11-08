ELECTION 2023: Hamilton local option ordinance passing among early voters

Hamilton voters are supporting the two local liquor options amendments for the city’s two Community Entertainment Districts, according to Butler County’s early vote totals.

Issues 15 and 16, which would permit business owners with liquor permits to bypass the signature collection phase in attempting to get a Sunday alcohol sales option on an election ballot, have received more than 71% of the vote, according to the unofficial early voting results.

Hamilton City Council earlier this year decided it wanted to allow businesses within its two Community Entertainment Districts (CEDs), which are on either side of B Street, to bypass the signature-collection process when seeking a Sunday sales local option on the ballot.

If voters pass the two issues, then businesses with an existing liquor license (D1 or D5) would still be required to file paperwork with the Butler County elections office to get the issue on a future ballot.

This voter-approved signature bypass process, however, is only permitted by Ohio law for businesses within a CED, which is a nuanced and complex process to create. Hamilton’s two districts were created several years ago and the primary two components in creating the specialized districts included a minimum of a $50 million investment (it can be a single project or multiple projects) and an existing property owner must petition for its creation.

Hamilton’s two CEDs were created because of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill development, which is bisected by North B Street. It fulfilled the investment requirement, separately taking each of the development’s buildings ― the sports complex and the hotel and conference center ― into account. A business owner along Main Street was the applicant in 2018.

