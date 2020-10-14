Election 2020: Ohio Supreme Court candidates debate issues

The Ohio Debate Commission sponsored a one-hour online debate among the four candidates — incumbent Republican Justices Judith French and Sharon Kennedy and Democratic challengers Jennifer Brunner and John P. O’Donnell. Watch the debate by clicking the link below.

The Ohio Debate Commission is a coalition of news organizations, universities and civic groups that encourage respectful civic dialogue.