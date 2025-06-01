Domestic violence survivor complex will not be coming to New Miami

The list of successful projects was released late last week — and the New Miami project — wasn’t on it.

YWCA Executive Director Wendy Waters-Connell said from the beginning this project was a “long shot” because this is highly competitive program the New Miami site had challenges.

The score was too low

“Because the location was not a high score area in OHFA’s process, we knew this would be a long shot to win the grant,” she said. “However, we believe in New Miami and wanted to try despite these odds.”

Penny Martin, director of Public Affairs for OHFA told the Journal-News, “Unfortunately, the YWCA Hamilton New Miami Family development did not meet the scoring threshold to be funded. It received 57 out of 75 points.”

The LIHTC program provides tax credits to developers to assist in the creation or rehabilitation of rental housing for low-to-moderate-income Ohioans. There were seven projects in the “service enriched category” and four scored 71, one 70 and another 61. The village scored well below the others in opportunities for revitalization and proximity to amenities.

This year, 23 developments creating a total of 1,436 units for families, seniors and supportive housing were awarded reservations of more than $35.4 million in federal funding.

According to the state finance agency website the LIHTC program, “gives investors a dollar-for-dollar reduction in their federal tax liability in exchange for providing investment equity to develop affordable rental housing.”

OHFA reviewed 61 applications requesting more than $94.1 million in credits. Recipients were selected based on the policies and goals of the program, including affordability, financial feasibility, geography, neighborhood opportunity, building amenities and proximity to local amenities.

The Y was going to buy the land for the project from New Miami for $200,000 — the sale was contingent on the Y receiving grant funding — that is adjacent to the old Family Dollar store on U.S. 127.

The project was not well-received by many residents of the tiny village. There was a lot of feedback about the proposal on Facebook with people expressing concerns about various issues.

“I don’t see anything good coming out of this except for more strain on the school system and more crime, with no real solid police force to deal with it,” said one commenter. “Put something in there for the kids to enjoy.”

Mayor Jewel Hensley backed the project in the beginning, but after residents protested, she withdrew her support. She told the Journal-News the outcome is probably for the best.

“My heart goes out to domestic violence victims. I think what Wendy is doing is great, but as Mayor I pulled my support due to the concerns the residents of the village of New Miami voiced,” she said. “The residents had some concerns and was not for the YWCA coming into our village. I think the residents of the village of New Miami will be pleased to hear the YWCA is not coming into our village, but I wish Wendy all the best in her journey to help victims of domestic violence.”

Waters-Connell had also applied for $1.2 million of the county commissioners’ Community Development Block Grant funds for a community center in the village — it was in connection with the domestic violence project — but the project wasn’t chosen.

Waters-Connell said she is not abandoning the village.

“We will remain involved in New Miami with the school, as we had been, providing youth programming to help prevent abuse and teach about empowerment and healthy relationships,” she said. “We will also continue to walk alongside One Village New Miami and assist the non-profit in any way we can.”