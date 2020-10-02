X

DeWine to discuss President Trump, First Lady testing positive for coronavirus

FILE— In this file photo from April 15, 2020, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left, and Gov. Mike DeWine, walk into their daily coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, has been advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted Aug. 10 that good results can't be expected when sports are taken away from young people. Husted's comments come as Gov. DeWine is expected to announce his plans for sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Doral Chenoweth

Credit: Doral Chenoweth

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will discuss President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus during a press conference at 3 p.m. today.

Both of the Trumps were in Ohio earlier this week for the presidential debate on Tuesday. The president also was at the Dayton International Airport on Sept. 21 for a campaign stop and his son Donald Trump Jr. was in Tipp City Wednesday.

It had not been reported if Trump Jr. has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

DeWine and his wife released a statement earlier Friday saying they are praying for President Trump and the First Lady.

Husted, who was at the debate in Cleveland, said he did not come into contact with the president, his staff or the Trump family. He also was wearing a mask for the debate and was seated “at least 50 feet away.”

Thought Husted does not believe he came into contact with anyone who was diagnosed with coronavirus, he said he is taking a test out of caution and will quarantine at home until he receives the results.

