DeWine and Husted push back on Trump, assure peaceful power transfer

“Without exception, I believe, throughout American history, the loser — once it’s determined you are the loser — concedes. And we move on. That will happen whoever loses this election," said DeWine, a lifelong Republican. “...The loser goes off stage. That’s the way our system works.”

Trump said during a Wednesday news conference, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”