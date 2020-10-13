Children’s well-visits down, could lead to disease outbreaks, health official says

“Another difficulty of the pandemic is that some parents haven’t been able to take their kids to the doctor for well-visits as often as recommended,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This led to a drop in vaccinations administered to protect against diseases like measles, chicken pox, whooping cough and polio.”

Though Ohio is starting to catch up on vaccinations and wellness visits, Dr. Chris Peltier of the American Academy of Pediatrics Ohio Chapter said the state is still lagging.