Dayton company lands place in Agility Prime research

“Ultimately and ideally, any of the awards that are selected to transition to a (Phase III level) do not have a defined funding ceiling,” Molnar said. “Notably, the selected/identified USAF customer for a (Phase III award) determines the funding level. Personally, I’ve seen PHIII efforts funded in the tens or hundreds of millions.”

Once based in Xenia and now in Dayton, Molnar declined to share the company’s number of employees.

But he added: “For the purposes of the Agility Prime wins, we are hiring four additional employees.” Most employees are working from home these days.

“We consider ourselves pirates of innovation in homage to the late (Apple CEO) Steve Jobs who famously stated, ‘It’s better to be a pirate than join the navy,’” he added. “I have fun with our social media posts and include many sailing/nautical references to spark conversation/dialogue and to stand out from the crowd. Rest assured though, we believe in being bold, entrepreneurial, and having fun much like the pirates of old and those as well as the business disruptors/change agents of today.”