Dayton airport adds new flight to Sunshine State

Dayton International Airport. FILE
By Cornelius Frolik

The Dayton International Airport has added a new nonstop flight to Miami, Florida, this fall.

From Nov. 7 to April 3, 2021, American Airlines will offer a new weekly flight from Dayton to Miami and vice-versa. Starting Saturday (Nov. 7) the flight will depart Dayton at 6:30 a.m. and depart Miami at 9:30 p.m.

Miami is a major destination that is in high demand during the cold weather months, said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.

“Nonstop flights to MIA mean just one stop to the Caribbean and Latin America for beautiful escapes, and we look forward to providing that convenience for our customers in Dayton,” he said.

Nationally and locally airports have taken an economic hit from COVID-19 including Dayton International Airport. JJIM NOELKER/STAFF
American Airlines has helped connect Dayton to the rest of the world for more than 80 years, and the additional service is a big win for the airport, said Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation.

“Our passengers and our community will benefit from the convenience of this new nonstop flight to Miami, and just in time to take a break from the winter chill of Ohio,” he said.

