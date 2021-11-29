Cyber Monday deals expected to break records again

BlackFriday.com analysts recommend people time Cyber Monday for deals on:

Laptops and PCs, with eBay, Newegg and Amazon as example of those targeting tech shoppers on Monday;

Clothing, with the site advising ASOS, Old Navy, J.Crew, Gap and others “have a fantastic Cyber Monday tradition” for clothing shoppers;

Travel, because while the industry promotes “Travel Tuesday,” BlackFriday.com says to expect some flash sales and discounts;

And online subscriptions, streaming services and educational software.

Black Friday itself could be better for getting deals and availability on TVs, toys, game consoles and appliances. Phones and smart home devices could be good for deals either day.

U.S. shoppers are predicted to spend $11.8 billion on Cyber Monday shopping this year, up from $10.8 billion last year and $3.45 billion in 2016, according to Adobe Analytics.

The survey by the National Retail Foundation found about 62.8 million are planning to shop for Cyber Monday, compared to 30.6 million plan to shop either in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million on Sunday. (The total of the daily numbers exceeds the overall figure because some consumers will shop multiple days.)

While each retailer is different, Boehnke said many started sales much earlier this year.

“Broadly speaking, I think that trend of sales starting earlier is true this year, even more so because of supply chain issues,” he said.