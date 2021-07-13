COVID-19 outbreak investigated at southwest Ohio camp that drew from 4 states

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Chautauqua near Miamisburg.
At least 30 coronavirus cases have been identified in people who live in Ohio and Kentucky who were among the more than 800 from four states from June 27 to July 3 who were at the camp and conference center — 10550 Camp Trail in Miami Twp. — from Baptist churches in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, according to a release from Public Health.
“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
This outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick, Dohn said.
Public Health stated that church and camp organizers are not helping with contact tracing because they have not provided contact information for attendees and have not responded for several days after the initial cases were recognized, the health department stated.
Jason Harmeyer, Chautauqua Camp and Conference Center president and CEO, disputed that claim in a statement released Monday evening about the camp that he said was held June 28 through July 2.
Harmeyer said that one camper tested positive July 1 for COVID-19 and was quarantined off campus. Since the reported cases, Harmeyer said they have had regular communication with leaders who were at camp that week and have confirmed their groups are taking necessary precautions.
“We have also been working directly, cooperatively and collaboratively with health department officials representing several counties that had groups on our campus that week,” Harmeyer said.
Public Health warned that anyone who attended that week of camp may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could be infected or infecting others. It asked that anyone who attended the camp, or who knows someone who attended, to call Public Health at 937-225-4508 to they can discuss the camper’s risk level. Public Health also will provide those who attended the camp with instructions for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms and testing as needed.
To get vaccinated against coronavirus, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.