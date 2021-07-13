COVID-19 outbreak investigated at southwest Ohio camp that drew from 4 states

Jason Harmeyer, Chautauqua Camp and Conference Center president and CEO, disputed that claim in a statement released Monday evening about the camp that he said was held June 28 through July 2.

Harmeyer said that one camper tested positive July 1 for COVID-19 and was quarantined off campus. Since the reported cases, Harmeyer said they have had regular communication with leaders who were at camp that week and have confirmed their groups are taking necessary precautions.

“We have also been working directly, cooperatively and collaboratively with health department officials representing several counties that had groups on our campus that week,” Harmeyer said.

Public Health warned that anyone who attended that week of camp may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could be infected or infecting others. It asked that anyone who attended the camp, or who knows someone who attended, to call Public Health at 937-225-4508 to they can discuss the camper’s risk level. Public Health also will provide those who attended the camp with instructions for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms and testing as needed.

To get vaccinated against coronavirus, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.