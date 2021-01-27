Coronavirus: Should you wear two masks at once?

Amid concerns of more contagious variants of the virus spreading and becoming the dominant strain, some people have begun wearing two masks to try to keep coronavirus from spreading.

“If you have a physical covering with one layer and you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said during an interview with the Today Show this week. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”