Coronavirus: Questions about lockdowns, restrictions loom ahead of DeWine update

Questions and concerns about more restrictions and a possible lockdown loomed ahead of Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press conference.
He is sdcheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the press conference.
Last week, the governor said that he was considering additional actions after weeks of cases and hospitalizations surging in the state.
One of those measures could be a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on businesses, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed two health orders this week. One requires retail businesses to enforce mask-wearing in stores. If businesses don’t comply, they could be shut down for up to 24 hours.
The other health order, which went into effect this morning, prohibited dancing and self-serve buffets at wedding receptions, funerals and other banquet hall events. The order also requires attendees to wear masks at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking.
On Friday, Ohio reported 8,071 daily cases, a record for the state. As of Monday, there have been more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus in Ohio, according to the state health department.