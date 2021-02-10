Coronavirus: Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO offers museum as mass vaccination site

The Football Hall of Fame has offered its facility as a mass vaccination site for the coronavirus vaccine, David Baker, CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a letter to Gov. Mike Dewine.
“One of the pillars of the mission at the Pro Football Hall of Fame says the Hall will “promote the values” taught in the game of football. Among those values are teamwork, commitment and respect – and they are needed more than ever,” Baker said. “In this time of national emergency caused by COVID-19, the Hall strives each day to uphold those values and do everything it can to lead, in the myriad ways Ohioans engage with us, successfully through the pandemic.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has multiple meeting spaces that could accommodate vaccine distribution, as well as a large parking lot space and access to I-77 that could allow large-scale distribution, Baker said. He believes that using the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a vaccine site could speed up distribution.
“Ohio is making great progress in vaccinating its residents,” he said. “Using the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a vaccine site could assist in accelerating that pace.”
Since the beginning of vaccine distribution, 1,106,417 Ohioans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health reported, approximately 9.47 percent of the population. In the past 24 hours, 30,306 people have been vaccinated.
As of Jan. 25, people with an intellectual or developmental disability and a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder were eligible to receive the vaccine. Starting next week, the vaccine will be available to those with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder regardless of intellectual or developmental disability.