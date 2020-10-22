Coronavirus or flu: What’s the difference?

As flu season approaches, Ohioans may experience symptoms that resemble both coronavirus and the flu.
While the viruses share some similarities, there are a few ways to tell them apart.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the following are key difference between the flu and COVID-19:
When symptoms begin:
Flu: One to four days after the infections starts.
COVID-19: As early as two days after the infection or as late as 14 days.
Complications:
Flu: Complications can happen, but are less likely due to immunity built up over time.
COVID-19: Because coronavirus is new most people have no immunity. Severe respiratory complications can happen extremely quickly.
Symptoms:
Flu: Some signs include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, runny nose, headache and body aches.
COVID-19: Some symptoms are similar to the flu, but those with coronavirus sometimes experience a loss a taste or smell.
Spread:
Flu: Flu can spread from person to person, between people in close contact and by air droplets.
COVID-19: Coronavirus can spread quicker and easier between people than the flu, sometimes resulting in superspreader events. It also is more contagious among certain age groups and certain people.