Coronavirus on campus: WSU, Cedarville report new cases

Wright State and Cedarville universities reported new COVID-19 cases on their campuses Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the University of Dayton reported the lowest number of cases in nearly two weeks.
WSU reported four new cases, while Cedarville added one, bringing their totals to nine and three, respectively, according to their coronavirus case trackers. UD reported 30 cases, the lowest since Aug. 23, and bringing their total to 1,067.
Early this week, Wright State reported its first five cases after the first week of classes. Those infected were four students and an employee at the school’s Dayton campus, officials said. The newest cases involve students, but it wasn’t clear Friday afternoon which campus they are on.
Despite the recent increase in cases, interim Provost Douglas Leaman said he’s pleased with the fact that employees and students are following the school’s safety protocols.
In a note to the Wright State campus community, Leaman urged everyone to remain cautious during the Labor Day Holiday.
“Fall semester has been in session for almost two weeks now, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone in our campus community to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote. “I see people wearing their face coverings and practicing physical distancing, as well as other measures. With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, I ask each of you to please exercise extreme caution when interacting with friends and family or attending activities.”
The university is preparing to open a clinic on campus for students and employees to get tested. The facility will tentatively open on Sept. 14, Leaman said. The initial days and hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:00 to 4:45 p.m.