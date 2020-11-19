Coronavirus: Ohio shares tips for students traveling home for the holidays

Ohio released tips and guidelines for college and university students going home for the holidays to help keep students and their families and friends safe and healthy.
Created by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Hospital Association, the Home and Health for the Holidays campaign issued the following tips for students traveling this holiday season:
Before traveling:
- Start to decrease social contacts seven to 14 days before going home.
- Monitor for any coronavirus symptoms, including fever, coughing and body aches.
- If your school offers voluntary testing, get tested a few days before traveling.
During travel:
- Wear a face mask while within 6 feet of others.
- Keep your distance from others whenever possible.
- Use hand sanitizer and wash your hands frequently, especially touching high-contact surfaces, such as door handles and countertops.
After traveling:
- Sleep in a separate room and use a separate bedroom from other household members if possible.
- Do not share drinking glasses, dishes or utensils with others unless the items have been washed.
- Wear a mask while around elderly or immune-compromised people, even while indoors.
- While in public, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.
A full list of travel tips, including guidelines for those who have tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative or do not access to testing, is available below.