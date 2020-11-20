Coronavirus: Ohio sets new daily case record at 8,808

As of Friday, there have been 335,423 cases reported, according to the ODH. A message on the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard noted that thousands of reports are pending review.

Hospitalizations increased by 398 for a total of 23,958. It is the most hospitalizations the state has reported in a day, beating the previous record of 398 set on Nov. 10.

The state is reporting 5,955 total deaths.

A 21-day statewide curfew went into effect on Thursday. Under the public health order, Ohioans are to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exemptions are included for essential activities, such as work, buying food, seeking medical care and transporting or caring for a loved one.

“With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” DeWine said.