Coronavirus: Ohio reports lowest number of daily cases this year with 4,312

The region has remained under 1,100 patients since Jan. 12.

Coronavirus patients account for 14.17% of southwest Ohio’s total hospital beds and 22.79% of ICU beds.

On Monday, Ohio recorded 162 new hospitalizations and 16 ICU admissions, for a total of 43,351 and and 6,371 respectively.

Deaths increased by 162, bringing the total to 10,281.

This week people ages 80 and older can start receiving the coronavirus vaccine as Ohio kicks off Phase 1B.

Each week, the state is expected to expanded groups eligible to be vaccinated, with all of Phase 1B scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine the week of Feb. 8.

Ohio plans to rollout the vaccine on the following schedule:

Week of Jan. 18: Ohioans 80 and older

Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions

Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel

Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

On Friday ODH unveiled a new tool listing all of the vaccine providers in the state. As of Monday, there are 752 providers.

Anyone interested in being vaccinated should contact a provider first to see if they have doses available and if an appointment is required.

As of Monday, 444,524 people in Ohio have received their first vaccination shot, accounting for roughly 3.8% of the state’s population. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.