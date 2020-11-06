Ohio smashes coronavirus records with 5,000+ new cases, 231 hospitalizations

There have been 20,246 total hospitalizations in Ohio throughout the pandemic. As of Friday, 2,170 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across the state and 547 were in the ICU. In southwest Ohio, there were 587 hospital patients and 149 in the ICU, according to the ODH.

Twenty-two ICU admissions were added to Ohio’s total Friday, bringing it to 3,991.

Deaths increased by 33 for a total of 5,494.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Stephanie McCloud would be Ohio’s next health director. Dr. Amy Acton previously served as the director, helping the state through the early months of the pandemic before resigning in June.

The governor previously tried to fill the position in early September, announcing Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director. However, hours after the announcement DeWine said the Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration, citing personal reasons.

Lance Himes has served as interim director and will now be the ODH senior deputy. His role will focus on coordinating the release of a COVID-19 vaccine once its available.