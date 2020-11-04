Coronavirus: Ohio reports 4,000+ daily cases for second straight day

Hospitalizations increased by 186 for a total of 19,801. In southwest Ohio, 575 coronavirus patients were in hospitals Wednesday, accounting for 8.23% of the region’s hospital beds. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 87 on ventilators in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Statewide, there have been 3,946 ICU admissions related to coronavirus, with 22 reported on Wednesday. Ohio recorded 55 deaths for a total of 5,428.

Gov. Mike DeWine called for unity ahead of Election Day, asking Ohioans to come together to fight coronavirus regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.

“Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march," he said. “This enemy has invaded our nation, stealing nearly 230,000 American lives and at least 5,300 Ohio lives — all on our own soil.”