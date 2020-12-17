Coronavirus: Ohio remains on its own travel advisory, joins 13 other states

The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging residents against travel to states with a positivity rate of 15% or more.

Ohio joined 13 other states in making the weekly update, including: South Dakota (43%), Pennsylvania (39.2%), Kansas (38%), Iowa (35.4%), Mississippi (22.4%), Texas (21%), Utah (18%), Tennessee (17.3%), Nevada (17.1%), Oklahoma (16.4%), Arkansas (16.4%), Missouri (16.3%) and Arizona (15%).