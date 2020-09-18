Coronavirus: Ohio Department of Health releases Halloween guidance

Ohioans are urged to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, has released Halloween guidance, which is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The guidance will be reassessed and updated as necessary in the weeks leading up to Oct. 31, according to a release from the ODH.
Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities will be up to local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians.
Some communities may choose to cancel Halloween festivities, so people are encouraged to check with local sources before making plans.