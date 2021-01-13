Coronavirus: Hospitalized patients drop under 4,000 in Ohio

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio dropped under 4,000 for the first time in two weeks Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On New Year’s Eve the state reported 4,364 COVID-19 patients, compared to the 3,923 patients recorded today.
Coronavirus inpatients had hovered under 4,100 people for the last five days.
In southwest Ohio, there were 1,092 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, with 270 in ICUs and 217 on ventilators. It’s the lowest number of coronavirus inpatients reported in the last two weeks for the region.
Ohio recorded 288 hospitalizations on Wednesday, brining the total to 42,151. Fifteen ICU admissions were reported for a total of 6,252.
Cases increased by 6,701 in Ohio, the second lower number of daily cases reported this week. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 799,639 total cases of coronavirus.
The state reported 79 deaths, bringing the total to 9,881.
Ohio is continuing to prepare to start the next phase in distributing the coronavirus vaccine.
Starting next week, people ages 80 and older can start getting vaccinate as Phase 1B begins.
Local health departments and emergency management agencies are releasing details about when, where and how people can get the vaccine today and tomorrow.
As of Wednesday, 338,778 people have started getting vaccinated in Ohio, according to ODH.