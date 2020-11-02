Coronavirus: Ohio adds 2,909 cases for a total of 221,909

There are 1,822 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals Monday with 529 in southwest Ohio, according to ODH data. Two weeks ago, the state had 1,222 coronavirus patients in hospitals, with southwest Ohio reporting 371 patients.

The state’s positivity rate has also increased. On Halloween, Ohio reported a positivity rate of 7.1% for that day and an average 6.9% for the last seven days. On Oct. 24, the daily positivity rate was 5.7% and the seven-day average was 5.5%.

There were 23 ICU admissions reported Monday, bringing the total to 3,899. Deaths increased by 37 for a total of 5,340.

Gov. Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans in an open letter Sunday, calling them to come together and unite ahead of the election, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

“As we confront this new enemy, time is not on our side," he said. "We must focus. We must rally together. And, in two days when this election is over, we must–as Ohioans–immediately pull together to fight it. The stakes could not be higher.”

The governor also called on residents of the buckeye state to “protect each other” and “keep the virus at bay until we get the vaccine.”

In recent weeks DeWine has continually pleaded with Ohioans to wear face masks, social distanced and avoid gatherings as the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to grow.