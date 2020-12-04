Coronavirus: New retail compliance dashboard available

It includes information on the numbers of customers properly waring masks, employees properly wearing masks, businesses with correct signage, businesses without social distancing violations, warnings issued and businesses ordered to close.

The dashboard does not name the retailers or the counties where they are located.

Explore DeWine vetoes bill that would limit power of public health orders

So far, the Ohio Department of Health has not ordered any stores to temporarily close as a result of the order.

The Retail Compliance Unit visited 230 stores in 31 counties in the last week and only issues one warning. More than 94% of customers and staff were properly wearing masks and 93% of the businesses had proper signage posted. A reported 97% of retailers visited did not have social distancing infractions.