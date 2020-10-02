Coronavirus: Nearly 1,500 new cases reported in Ohio

An antibody study in July revealed that the prevalence of the virus is relatively low among adults, but that many people are still susceptible, said Dr. Abby Norris Turner of Ohio State University.

Over 20 days in July, 720 adult Ohioans were tested for active cases of COVD-19 and for antibodies.

Of those tested, 0.9% had active COVID-19 and 1.5% had evidence of antibodies, Turner said.

President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both have tested positive for coronavirus. Both are reportedly experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden were also tested after the former vice president shared a debate stage with the president on Tuesday in Cleveland. Both of the Bidens tested negative.