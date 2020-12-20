Coronavirus: More than 5,900 start vaccination in first week in Ohio

In the first week, 5,930 people in Ohio received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health data through Saturday, which the state reported Sunday.
Ohio is focusing on health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities in its first phase of its vaccination rollout. A federal program started Friday in the state aimed at vaccinating those in nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.
The state received more than 98,000 Pfizer vaccines last week, which were distributed to nine hospitals, including Springfield Regional Medical Center. The hospital received 975 doses Tuesday and began vaccinating high-risk personnel the same day. So far, 324 people started the vaccine, which requires two doses with a waiting period of several weeks between shots.
Local health departments are scheduled to receive their first batches of the vaccine this week, with Ohio scheduled to get its second Pfizer shipment and its first shipment from Moderna, which is stable at regular freezer temperatures unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage.
More than half who started receiving vaccines this week were younger than 40, according to the ODH.
Those between 30 and 39 received the most vaccines, with 1,793 administered. The next largest age group was 20-29 with 1,269 vaccines started. So far 134 vaccinations were given to those 70 and older.
Cuyahoga County administered the most vaccines in the state at 1,160.
The following number of vaccines have been administered in the Miami Valley:
Clark County: 324
Butler County: 118
Warren County: 61
Montgomery County: 56
Greene County: 41
Champaign County: 27
Miami County: 13
Logan County: 10
Preble County: 1
Darke County: 0
Those who receive the vaccine must get the same one for both doses for it to be most effective.
Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.