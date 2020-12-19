Coronavirus: More than 4,500 vaccinated in Ohio

Ages 30-39 received the most vaccines, with 1,370 administered. The next largest age group was 20-29 with 1,011 vaccines. Fifty-two vaccinations were give to those ages 70 and older.

Cuyahoga County has administer the most vaccines in the state at 881.

The following number of vaccines have been administered to residents in the Miami Valley:

Butler County: 114

Champaign County: 23

Clark County: 266

Darke County: 0

Greene County: 35

Logan County: 5

Miami County: 9

Montgomery County: 49

Preble County: 1

Warren County: 57

Springfield Regional Medical Center was one of nine hospitals to get shipments of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. The hospital received 975 doses Tuesday and began vaccinating high-risk personnel the same day.

Local health departments are scheduled to receive their first batches of the vaccine next week, with Ohio scheduled to get it’s second shipment from Pfizer and its first from Moderna.