Coronavirus: How many cases are reported in your zip code?

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a new coronavirus dashboard showing how many confirmed and probable cases are in different zip codes across the state.
“Case counts will also be available on a downloadable filterable chart sorted from the highest cases to the least,” DeWine said. “To protect confidentiality, we aren’t showing case counts for zip codes with fewer than 5 cases or less than 100 total residents.”
The dashboard allows users to search all zip codes or by individual communities, as well as by county.
Data can also be broken down by time period, including cumulative cases, the last two weeks or the last 30 days.
The dashboard will be updated every day at 2 p.m.