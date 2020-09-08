Coronavirus: Butler, Montgomery counties make top 10 list for new cases

Montgomery County was fifth with 1,044 new cases and 196.4 cases per 100,000.

Last week Gov. Mike DeWine noted that cases at Miami University and University of Dayton were contributing to surges in their respective counties.

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 8, 2020

Mercer, Shelby, Auglaize and Darke also made the list at fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth in the state respectively.

Putnam County was the highest in the state with 102 cases reported and 301.2 cases per 100,000.

DeWine addressed a rumor about a non-congregate sheltering order that claimed children could be separated from their families without permission.

“This is not in our order and there is no truth to the rumor,” he said. “Families will not be separated, and kids will not be away from their loved ones.”

The order, which has been renewed multiple times during the pandemic, was signed to allow the state to qualify for federal funding to help reimburse those who create a place for people to quarantine safely.

DeWine noted that it has been used a few times in Ohio and that it gives people the option to find a space where they can quarantine and recover safely from the virus.

Dr. Aaron Hamilton, Cleveland Clinic associate chief safety and quality officer, discussed what Ohioans should weigh when thinking about whether or not to attend an event during the pandemic.

He said that people should look at how much time, space and people are involved, as well as whether or not the event is indoors or outdoors. Hamilton also stressed the importance of frequent hand washing and wearing a mask.

Just over 650 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 131,992, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Deaths increased by 22 for a total of 4,298.

Eighty hospitalizations and eight ICU admissions were reported Tuesday. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 13,967 hospitalizations and 3,042 ICU admissions.

Today is the first day parents and staff are able to notify their school of any positive cases of the virus. Under a public health order signed Friday, schools are required to create a reporting system for parents.

Starting Sept. 15, school districts will report student and staff cases to their local health department every Tuesday. The health departments will then notify ODH of cases, which will be posted on the state coronavirus website every Thursday.

Last week the governor urged Ohioans to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in a safe manner and to avoid large gatherings.

In the weeks following July 4th, the state saw an increase of coronavirus cases, including its highest daily number of cases reported at the end of the July.

Ohio health officials are hoping to avoid a similar jump following Labor Day.