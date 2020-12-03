Coronavirus: Ohio yet to see impact from Thanksgiving, doctor says

Ohio has not yet seen an impact from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings in its coronavirus data, said Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
“This is not the beginning of the end,” he said. “This is not even the end of the beginning”
More information about Ohio’s plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine will be available Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
“We are still in discussions with the federal government about how much vaccine we will receive and when,” he said. “The situation is fluid, and I will provide more information soon.”
The governor toured an Ohio Department of Health warehouse on Tuesday that will be central to the vaccine’s distribution. In November, DeWine announced that Ohio could receive its first shipment of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15.
On Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate passed 15%, placing the state on its own travel advisory.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends against to travel to states with a positivity rate of 15%. There were 14 states, including Ohio, on the list Wednesday.
As of Thursday, there have been 446,849 total cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio, according to ODH. The state is reporting an average of 8,209 cases a day.