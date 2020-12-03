Coronavirus: Ohio yet to see impact from Thanksgiving, doctor says

The governor toured an Ohio Department of Health warehouse on Tuesday that will be central to the vaccine’s distribution. In November, DeWine announced that Ohio could receive its first shipment of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15.

On Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate passed 15%, placing the state on its own travel advisory.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against to travel to states with a positivity rate of 15%. There were 14 states, including Ohio, on the list Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 446,849 total cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio, according to ODH. The state is reporting an average of 8,209 cases a day.