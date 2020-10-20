Coronavirus: Workers' compensation checks going out this week, DeWine says

“It really depends on what we’re willing to do,” DeWine said, noting that Ohioans can change the state’s direction.

In the last two weeks, at least 16 school districts have moved to hybrid or remote learning due to the virus' spread, DeWine said. There are at least 50 school districts online with 300,000 students learning remotely.

The governor said that is should concern Ohioans that so many children are going to school remotely. He noted that while some kids are able to learn online without issues, others do not do as well.

“We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread,” he said. “We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state’s future. We can control this through what we do every single day.”

Just over 2,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 185,639 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There were 216 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

“That’s the highest number of hospitalizations we’ve ever reported,” DeWine said, adding it’s 50% more than the state’s previous high in July.

There were eight deaths reported for a total of 5,083. ICU admissions increased by 36 for a total of 3,597.

“People’s lives are at stakes. We worry about our hospitals starting to fill up,” DeWine said. “We worry about long-term damage people may have as they recover.”

In the last week, Ohio has reported more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus, including four days where at least 2,000 new cases were logged.

DeWine has spent recent weeks asking Ohioans continue following safety guidelines as local health officials say people are getting lax with mask wearing and social distancing.

As cases continue to climb, the state is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations and positivity rates. Over the last two weeks, both hospitalizations and positivity rates have nearly doubled, according to state health department data.