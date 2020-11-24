Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on state’s response to virus

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how the state is working to slow the spread at 2 p.m.
On Monday, the governor and hospital leaders across the state discussed the impact the virus is having on healthcare workers and hospitals throughout Ohio.
The state reported its highest number hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday with 4,358 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
“We’re not planning for the surge — the surge is here,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren of UC Health. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”
Lofgren is the leader of Zone 3, which includes southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley.
On Monday, there were 1,121 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 253 in the ICU and 171 on ventilators, Lofgren said.
“We’re seeing a proportional amount of spread throughout the entire region,” he said. “This virus is now everywhere.”