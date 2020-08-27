Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response at 2 p.m.
He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
DeWine is expected to release update county alert levels today. As of Aug. 20, Clark, Preble and Mercer counties are red, or at level 3. The rest of the Miami Valley is orange or level 2.
Last week marked the first time Montgomery County was not at level 3 since the state announced the public health advisory system.
Ohio is warning against all travel to four states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher. The four states are Mississippi, 274%; South Carolina, 21.1%; Texas, 16.3%; and Idaho, 16.1%.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from those states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.