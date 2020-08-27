Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on pandemic

Last week marked the first time Montgomery County was not at level 3 since the state announced the public health advisory system.

Ohio is warning against all travel to four states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher. The four states are Mississippi, 274%; South Carolina, 21.1%; Texas, 16.3%; and Idaho, 16.1%.

Anyone traveling to Ohio from those states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.