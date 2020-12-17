Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on virus response

Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohioans on the state’s battle against coronavirus and what is being done to slow the spread.
He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
This week has marked a new chapter in Ohio’s response to the pandemic as the state’s first shipment of vaccines arrived.
Pfizer sent 98,475 doses of its vaccines to the state, and is expected to send another 123,000 next week.
The Moderna vaccine, which is in the final steps of approval, is scheduled to ship 201,900 doses to Ohio next week.
By the end of 2020, Ohio is expecting to have more than 660,000 doses, according to DeWine.
Currently, vaccinations are prioritized for health care workers, residents and staff at congregate care settings and EMS responders. Congregate care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living center, veterans homes, psychiatric hospitals and group homes for those with developmental disabilities and mental illnesses.