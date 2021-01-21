Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on vaccinations, pandemic response in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide Ohioans with an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to distribute vaccines.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also speak during the 2 p.m. press conference today.
On Saturday, a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is schedule to expire. The curfew started on Nov. 19 and initially scheduled to last for three weeks. However, DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health has extended the curfew twice as the state saw a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
It is not clear if DeWine will extend the curfew for a third time.
Next week, Ohio is scheduled to begin vaccination residents 75 years and older, as well as people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder.
Local developmental disability boards will reach out to those with severe medical conditions to help coordinate vaccination.